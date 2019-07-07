Gene Austin Ratcliff

April 12, 1930 - June 29, 2019



EDMOND

Gene Austin Ratcliff, 89, passed away at his home on June 29, 2019. Gene was born April 12, 1930, in Onaga, KS and was the oldest child of Ralph & Florence (Perrussel) Ratcliff. Gene graduated from Onaga High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Air National Guard and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. After his discharge in 1952, he attended Kansas State University, receiving his undergraduate and master's degrees in geology. Gene married Sharon Burrell in Aug. 1953, and they were married until her passing in 2011. In his early years, Gene worked for Sohio Oil Company and Ozark-Mahoning Company. He then worked for Kerr-McGee Corporation until retirement as a Senior Vice President in 1992. He had lived in the Oklahoma City area for over 50 years. Gene was also a Master Mason and a member in good standing at the Onaga Lodge.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Brenda & husband Neal Stockham, The Woodlands, TX; and Linda & husband Scott Mendenhall, Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Nathan Stockham, of Dallas, TX; Brian Stockham, Pittsburgh, PA; Megan Mendenhall and Sarah Mendenhall, of Dallas, TX; and his brothers, Leon & Elaine Ratcliff and Verne Ratcliff, of Onaga, KS. Gene is also survived by many nieces, nephews and numerous longtime friends that were considered family to him.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Duane Ratcliff.

Gene enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was positive, enthusiastic and good-natured. He had an incredible memory and loved to share humorous stories about life. Gene will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his infectious laugh.

The family wishes to offer sincere thanks to the Ousley Family and his caregivers for allowing Gene to remain at his home until his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or the .

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the chapel of Smith & Kernke Funeral Home on N. May Ave. with the Reverend Randy Shrauner officiating.

Services in Onaga, KS will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Onaga Congregational Church with graveside services to follow, including Masonic funeral rites. The Reverend John Austin will be officiating. Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019