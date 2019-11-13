Home

Ford Funeral Service, Inc.
305 South Sooner Road
Midwest City, OK 73110
(405) 677-9990
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Ford Funeral Service, Inc.
305 South Sooner Road
Midwest City, OK 73110
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridgecrest Church of Christ
GENEVA BELLOWS


1934 - 2019
Geneva Bellows
Dec. 7, 1934 - Nov. 11, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Geneva LaNelle Bellows, 84, of Midwest City, Okla., was born in Fort Worth, Texas on
Dec. 7, 1934 to Worren and Bertie Crystal Briggs. Geneva was preceded in death by her sister Madeline Baxendale. She married Herman W. Bellows at the age of 17 on Jan. 25, 1952. They had four children, Larry W. Bellows & Cathy, Ann Judd and husband Richard, Billy Joe Bellows and wife Susan, and Virginia LaNelle Lancaster, 12 grandchildren, Steve, Randy, Ricky, Crystal, Christy, Teresa, Dusten, Jason, Adam, Tim, Kevin, Matthew and numerous great grand-children and great-great grandchildren. Geneva worked at Tubb Rexal Drug for many years before going to work at Tinker Air Force Base. Then, after raising her family, she went back to school to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse and earned her LPN degree. She loved being a nurse. Geneva continued in nursing until her retirement. She enjoyed her grandchildren, chocolate ice cream, working in her garden (especially the okra and fresh tomatoes) and she loved watching her dogs playing in the yard. Geneva has been a member of the church since they moved to Okla., when she was baptized in 1952 at what was then the Del City Church of Christ and she later moved to Marshal Street, Ridgecrest Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Parke Assisted Living for the loving care given to Geneva during her final year & a half. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 9am to 8:30pm with the family present from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Ford Funeral Service. Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2:00pm at Ridgecrest Church of Christ with interment following at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019
