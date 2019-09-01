|
Genevieve M. Law OKLAHOMA CITY
June 18, 1927 - Aug. 29, 2019
Genevieve "Jenny" Martinka Law, 92, died peacefully Aug. 29, 2019, at a family residence in Norman, OK, where she was receiving hospice care. Genevieve was born on June 18, 1927, in Chicago, IL to Josephine & Anthony Martinka, who both emigrated from Lithuania to the U.S. in 1917. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Eugene Law; both parents; sister, Josephine Scymanski; and son-in-law, Steven Gething. She is survived by son, John Law & wife Ruth Badillo Law; and daughters, Ramona Law Creek, Juanita Lemmon Huff & husband Robert Huff, and Rebecca Law Gething. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Funeral ceremony to follow at 2 p.m. in Resthaven's Little Chapel of the Roses. There will be no graveside service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019