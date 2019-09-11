|
George Anest OKLAHOMA CITY
Sarinopoulos
August 3, 1932 - September 7, 2019
George Anest Sarinopoulos was born on August 3, 1932, in Fairfield, Alabama to Anest and Christina Sarinopoulos. He passed September 7, 2019 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 87. George graduated from Fairfield High School and was a proud graduate of Auburn University in 1954. He earned a Mechanical Engineering degree and throughout his career was employed by General Electric, Honeywell, Magnetic Peri-pherals, Control Data and Banctec with over 40 years of continuous service. He was a member of the American Society of Engineers, Tau Beta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Pi Tau Sigma, and Phi Kappa Tau. George served two years active duty as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force in Korea and was Honorably discharged. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Alice Zefferys, and relocated to Oklahoma City. George was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church serving as a Sunday School teacher for fifty years. In 2009, he received the Archdiocesan Medal of St. Paul Award for his Sunday School service, which is the highest honor a lay person can receive from the Orthodox church. George loved his hobby of Free Flight model airplanes and was an active member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics since 1944, the Society of Antique Modelers and the National Free Flight Society. He also enjoyed restoring his 1929 Model A Roadster and being involved in the local Model A Club. George loved his family and church and touched so many people with his kindness. George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice, daughters, Christina Kaltsounis (George), Victoria Wood (Guy) and son, Mark Sarinopoulos (Allison). He was very proud of his grand-children, Theodore, Andrew, Guy Jr., Drew, Campbell and Cate. May his memory be Eternal. A Trisagion/Memorial Service will be held on September 11, 7pm at Hahn-Cook Chapel. Funeral service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Thursday, September 12, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019