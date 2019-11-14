|
|
George Robert Coulter OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 12, 1950 - Nov. 10, 2019
George Robert Coulter, age 68, of OKC, passed away Sunday at Mercy Hospital after a long illness.
George was pre-ceded in death by his mother, Myrna Coulter (Hall), and father, Delbert Coulter. He attended Northwest Classen High School and graduated in 1970.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Coulter, of the home, sister Lisa Bartholomew of FL, niece Erin Cox of OKC, many beloved cousins, and friends he considered family. His love of music was eclectic and knew no bounds. George will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his passion for drums and all things musical, his spot-on impression of Donald Duck, and his ability to make anyone in his presence feel better, because he made them laugh. His eyes would sparkle. George will be sorely missed by his family and the myriad of friends that he knew throughout his entire life. Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019