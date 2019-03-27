







George Francis

Patterson

January 16, 1925 - March 24, 2019



EDMOND

George F. Patterson, age 94, devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather passed away on March 24th, 2019. He was born on January 16th, 1925 to Walter and Catherine Patterson. He graduated from Britton High School and then served as Army Corporal in WWII. After his service, he graduated from Central State College where he played basketball. He later received his Master's degree in Administration from Oklahoma University. On March 9th, 1947, George married Viola Raines and from this union was born Peggy Lynn and Patricia Ann. He lovingly cared for his wife Viola of 61 years during her later extended illness and death. His love of children was seen in his devotion to his 5 grandchildren. He was always a competitive tennis player and along with his doubles partner, won 2nd Place in the Senior Olympics. He truly enjoyed the construction and ownership of 8 motels throughout Oklahoma. George retired from being an educator and administrator after 34 years. On August 6th, 2009, he married Tina Bevan, who lovingly cared for him until his death. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viola, sister Betty Droll, and grandson Chris England. George was survived by his wife Tina; daughters Peggy Jones and husband Jerry, Patty Grubbs and husband Mike, and step-daughter Priscilla Wilkinson; 4 grandchildren Jason and wife Mindy Arthurs, Ryan and wife Brandi Arthurs, Stephanie and husband Brandon Gilkey, Megan and husband Davis Puryear; step- grandson Chace Gibson; 10 great grandchildren Alec, Collin, Owen, Nash, Kannon, Nox, Kyler, Kaize, Kamry, Kolston; and nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 27th, from 12-8 pm. The memorial service will be held at Hahn- Cook/ Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Extension, OKC, on Thursday, March 28th, at 11:00 am.