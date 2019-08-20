|
|
George J. McDade CHOCTAW
December 18, 1921-August 17, 2019
George J. McDade, 97, of Choctaw, died at home on August 17, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1921, in Bearden, OK to Elmer and Ada Morphis McDade. He was a combat Veteran of WWII and a longtime member of Choctaw Road Baptist Church. He loved his church and took an active part in construction and maintenance of the facilities. George was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; sons, Dr. Charles E. and wife Linda McDade of Midwest City and David and wife Janice McDade of Maud, OK. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held to celebrate George's life and home-going at 2 PM, Wednesday, August 21, at Choctaw Road Baptist Church. Internment to follow at Choctaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Baptist Children's Home or the Building Fund at Choctaw Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019