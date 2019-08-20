Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George McDade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. McDade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

George J. McDade
December 18, 1921-August 17, 2019

CHOCTAW
George J. McDade, 97, of Choctaw, died at home on August 17, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1921, in Bearden, OK to Elmer and Ada Morphis McDade. He was a combat Veteran of WWII and a longtime member of Choctaw Road Baptist Church. He loved his church and took an active part in construction and maintenance of the facilities. George was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; sons, Dr. Charles E. and wife Linda McDade of Midwest City and David and wife Janice McDade of Maud, OK. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held to celebrate George's life and home-going at 2 PM, Wednesday, August 21, at Choctaw Road Baptist Church. Internment to follow at Choctaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Baptist Children's Home or the Building Fund at Choctaw Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.