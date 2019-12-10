Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160

GEORGE MOTLEY


1948 - 2019
GEORGE MOTLEY Obituary

George L. Motley, II
Jan. 3, 1948 - Dec. 7, 2019

MUSTANG
George Leon Motley, 71, of Mustang, OK, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born January 3, 1948 to William Motley and Billie Motley in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. George loved watching baseball, especially Yankees and also a big OU fan. George retired from USPS. He enjoyed family time and loved seeing his grandchildren. George was a very quiet person. He is survived by his son, George Motley, III; grandchildren, Lexington and Taylor Motley; sibling, Dennis Motley and wife, Linda; a host of other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Chapel of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019
