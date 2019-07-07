Home

Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
GEORGE NEWTON


1939 - 2019
George S. Newton
Nov. 1, 1939 - July 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
George S. Newton was born in Wilkensburg, PA to George & Margaret Newton. After graduating from high school, he attended Mount Union College in Allicance, OH, where he obtained a degree in teacher education. For the past 18 years, he was substitute teacher for the Putnam City Schools, being awarded "Pirate Teacher of the Week." He later degreed in pastoral ministry at Newman University. He served in the U.S. Army, was a teacher, department chairman, football coach, businessman, author of "Waiting For You," husband, father and friend. George became a devout Catholic attending St. Charles Borromeo in Oklahoma City. He was passionate about his family and teaching as he always wanted to challenge others to set high goals. He will also be remembered for the affection he gave each pet as he often spoiled them with love. He loved OU football, and the Thunder games he and Barbara enjoyed together. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy; and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; six children, Sandra Purks (George), David Newton, Michele Mann (Jerry), Keith Hawkins (Mary), Kelly Stone (Gene), and Mike Jackson; his 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Buchanan Funeral Service. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
