George Wayne Pate
May 10, 1940 - Sept. 11, 2019

CHOCTAW
George Wayne Pate, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Durham, NC to James L. and Mary B. Pate. George married his loving wife, Annette R. Pate, in Altus, OK after having a courtship that crossed oceans and involved a lot of snail mail. He attended Clemson University, and Rose State College. While growing up, he traveled the world with his parents, later taking his wife and daughter all over during his Air Force career. George retired on July 7, 1985, serving his last tour with the 3rd Combat Information Systems Group. He earned several awards for merit, leadership, and service during his active duty career. He continued serving as a civil servant with the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) program, and later retired from the 38th Engineering Installation Group, in 2008. George is survived by his wife, Annette R. Pate; daughter, Trisha R. Pate; sister-in-law, Leane DeFrancis, spouse, Tony; brother-in-law, Mike Lambert, spouse, Lynn; nephew, Michael Lambert; niece, Bond Cavazos, spouse, Aaron, and their daughter, Collette. The family will be having a small private ceremony.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
