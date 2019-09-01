Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE ROLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE ROLLINS


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE ROLLINS Obituary

George Raymond
Rollins
Oct. 16, 1940 - Aug. 26, 2019

FORT GIBSON
George Raymond Rollins, 78, of Fort Gibson, OK, formerly of Norman, OK, peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He joined the Air National Guard Aug. 31, 1961, and received an honorable discharge on Aug. 30, 1967. He spent many years in law enforcement in Norman, OK.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Thelma (Haley) Rollins, of Noble, OK; brother, Don Rollins, and sister-in-law, Josie Rollins.
He is survived by his son, Jon Eric Rollins, and daughter-in-law, Carol; grandson, Joseph Rollins; brother, Al Rollins, and sister-in-law, Kathy.
In honoring George's wishes, there will not be a service.
The family of George Raymond Rollins has entrusted his care and cremation to:

Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson 918-478-2555
Online condolences
may be left at :
clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.