George Raymond FORT GIBSON
Rollins
Oct. 16, 1940 - Aug. 26, 2019
George Raymond Rollins, 78, of Fort Gibson, OK, formerly of Norman, OK, peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He joined the Air National Guard Aug. 31, 1961, and received an honorable discharge on Aug. 30, 1967. He spent many years in law enforcement in Norman, OK.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Thelma (Haley) Rollins, of Noble, OK; brother, Don Rollins, and sister-in-law, Josie Rollins.
He is survived by his son, Jon Eric Rollins, and daughter-in-law, Carol; grandson, Joseph Rollins; brother, Al Rollins, and sister-in-law, Kathy.
In honoring George's wishes, there will not be a service.
The family of George Raymond Rollins has entrusted his care and cremation to:
Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson 918-478-2555
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019