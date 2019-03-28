Georgia Sue Bross

April 25, 1931 - March 17, 2019



CLEVELAND

Everyone knew Georgia Sue Bross loved people, most especially her three children, and later, her grand-children and great grand-children. They were her whole life and she was a great mother. She was cheerful, loved to laugh and typically had a happy smile on her face.

Georgia Sue was born in Oklahoma City on April 25, 1931, the only child of T. Ross and Susie M. Hodge. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Rex and Nancy Bross, Yukon, Okla., Janie and Gary Yates, Cleveland, Okla., Randy and Linda Bross, Okla. City; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Georgia was a Classen High School graduate, and attended Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. For 22 years, she worked in Customer Service at Norick Brothers Printing. After retiring, she and her co-workers went together on cruises. Until her last days she was in contact with the friends she made at Norick Brothers.

Making gifts for her family and friends was a pleasure for her. She enjoyed sewing clothes and making costumes for dance recitals and painting ceramic pieces. In more recent years, she kept in contact with family and friends by creating and sending hand-crafted greeting cards.

Her home was always open to her children's friends who knew her because she was an involved Mom, whether at home or at Lake Texoma. Georgia was always present for dance recitals, and ball games. She was a Troop Leader for Brownies, then a Girl Scout group, a Den Mother to Cub Scouts, and a children's area volunteer at Wesley UMC.

Georgia Sue was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and in retirement, moved her membership to Putnam City United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00am at Putnam City United Methodist Church, 5819 N.W. 41st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73122. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Grace Hospice of Oklahoma and Mobile Meals at Putnam City United Methodist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary