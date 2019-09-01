|
Georgia M. Butler DEL CITY
Dec. 17, 1929 - Aug. 20, 2019
Georgia M. Butler, age 89, of Del City, passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Georgia was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Marlow, OK to Laura and Jesse Johnson. In 1946, Georgia married Glen T. Butler. They were married for 47 years. In 2001, Georgia married William S. Holt. They were married for nine years.
Georgia loved God. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She loved to socialize, sing and dance. She was young at heart and never lost her sense of humor or wonder. Georgia was a gift from God. She loved and she was loved.
Left to treasure her memory: son, Gregory Butler; daughters, Judy Terry and Janell Powers (Ken); grandchildren, Courtney Terry (Kirsten), Jordan Powers, and Beau Butler; and great-granddaughter, Aubrianne Terry.
A Celebration of Georgia's Life will be held 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, at the Midwest City Senior Citizen Center, 8251 East Reno, MWC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give someone a hug. Georgia was a great hugger.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019