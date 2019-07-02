Georgia M. Davison

Jan. 25, 1918 - June 29, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Georgia M. Davison entered into eternal life on June 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1918, to Olin A. Jones and Ava Judson Jones in Humble, TX. Georgia graduated in 1936 from Central High School in Oklahoma City. She later trained to become a nurse. She enjoyed reading, watching tennis, golf, football, and car racing on T.V. She was an amazing homemaker for her three children. She was a Methodist Christian and was involved with Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Harry H. Winn and Jake Calvin Davison; sister, Mary K. Pelmulder; and brother, Arthur Jones. She is survived by her children, Georgann and husband Paul L. Selfridge, of Midwest City, OK; Mary Kathryn Campbell, of Gerrardstown, WV; and Harry Martin Winn and wife Debra, of Chandler, OK. She will forever be loved by her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two nieces and nephew. Published in The Oklahoman on July 2, 2019