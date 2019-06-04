Resources More Obituaries for GEORGIA REID Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GEORGIA REID

Obituary Condolences Flowers Georgia Elaine Reid

November 26, 1926 - May 31, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our sweet mother, grandmother and friend, Georgia Elaine Reid, has left us at age 92, no longer held captive in her ailing physical body, but now rejoicing in a new spirit body in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Mom grew up in Shawnee, OK and was an outgoing, athletic young woman frequently found in the company of relatives, schoolmates and other friends. As an only child -- she lost her father at an early age and was raised by a hardworking single mother – Mom always had a special love and desire to be surrounded by extended family, but especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom and Dad were wed in August 1948, and shared nearly 57 years of marriage before Dad's death in 2005. She was devoted to her husband and children and provided for them what might be considered an idyllic (if somewhat uneventful!) life together. After us kids were well into our school years, Mom went to work at our church, Linwood United Methodist, serving as Outreach Coordinator. Making regular in-home visits with new or prospective church members, visiting shut-ins and elderly parishioners, making hospital calls to the sick, Mom pretty much knew every single person or family who attended Linwood during her 30-year tenure, blessing them with her true servant's heart and genuine interest in their lives. At our house, we could always depend on Mom to cook for us like a chef, drive us here and there like a chauffeur, root for us like a cheerleader, tend to us like a private nurse and care for our family like no one else could. Above all, Mom was a dedicated follower of Christ, having accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young woman. Mom lived out her faith every day in every way to each person she met. She was always willing to share her experiences and love for the Lord with any hurting or listening soul. Mom never spoke a discouraging word; never a hint of gossip left her lips. She put into daily practice the lessons that Jesus taught her and used her godly, Proverbs 31 wisdom to guide, counsel and love everyone in her path. A daily Bible reader who memorized scripture, an excellent bridge player, and a true friend to all who knew her, Mom will always be remembered as a gracious, vivacious lady who lived, loved and led a Christ-centered life. Mom was predeceased by her husband, Jim; as well as her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Kristina Rapp (Franklin) and Beth Constantino (Tony); as well as her son, Jeb Reid (Julie). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Katy Rodriguez (Brandon), Jordan Gray (Chris), and Alec Reid; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Adrian, Georgia, and Primrose. Very special thanks go to the Long Term Care nursing staff at Epworth Villa as well as the INTEGRIS Hospice team. Mom loved and appreciated each of you! Memorials may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or to Prison Ministry Fellowship, organizations that Mom believed in and supported for many years. A Memorial Service for Elaine will be held Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at the Linwood United Methodist Church, 3034 NW 17th Street. A private, family-only graveside service will be conducted prior to the Memorial Service. To those attending, please wear something pink (Mom's favorite color) in her honor. Published in The Oklahoman on June 4, 2019