McNeil's Funeral Service
525 W Hwy 152
Mustang, OK 73064
(405) 376-1616
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
GEORGIANNA GLEASON


1970 - 2019
Georgianna Lea
Gleason
Oct. 25, 1970 - Oct. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Georgianna Lea (Casey) Gleason, age 48, passed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1970, in Oklahoma City to Paul Edward Casey and Mary Arlene (Casey) Rudnicki. Preceded in death by stepfather, John Charles Rudnicki. She grew up in OKC and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1988. She attended college at OKCCC, OSU-OKC and UCO. She was a florist by trade, but Georgianna was so much more. She was a wife, a mother and grandmother, daughter, sister and friend as well as a singer, a minister, floral designer, artist and loved her dog, Elloise. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Gleason; three sons, Ian and wife Amy, Sebastian, and Aiden; three grandchildren, Spencer, Ansley, and Kaden Jinkins; her parents; and her siblings, Phillip Casey, Regina Tedder and David, Chance Rudnicki and Mandy, Melissa and Joshua Feltner and Elisa, and Sheryl Miller and David. Visitation will be Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at McNeil's Funeral Service with burial to follow at Red Hill Cemetery, Mustang, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019
