Gerald Paul Adair
Nov. 5, 1935 - Dec. 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gerald Paul "Jerry" Adair was born in Oklahoma City Nov. 5, 1935. The way he died was much like the way he lived; he was in complete control. Jerry was loved and respected by his family and friends; you never had to wonder what he thought. After building his retirement house, Jerry discovered the joys that animals and grandkids can bring. Jerry had a tremendous sense of humor and wit, a gift with numbers and a keen business sense. Most of all, he had a great love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Reba Gallaspy; sister-in-law, Susan Adair; children, William "Bill" Ralph Adair II, Shelly Blakemore, Jim Adair, and Elisa Massey; grandchilden, Michael Blakemore, Brett Blakemore, Mandy Adair, Jennifer Adair, Erika Adair, Alekza Adair, Jasmine Massey, and Jake Massey; and adopted family, Sabrina and Toby Terrell, Kelsey Carr, and Heidi Greves.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019
