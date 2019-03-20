Home

Services
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
GERALD CURRIER
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
Gerald D Currier
Feb. 25, 1928 - March 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Born on Feb. 25, 1928, to Lee Currier and Ann Ruth Leach, he went to live with his Aunt Martha and Uncle Elbert Rowald in Quinlan, OK, where he met the love of his life of 73 years, Lillian Largent. They were known to be the sweetest couple you'd ever meet. They married and moved to Oklahoma City, where they opened Gerald's Donut Shop for 43 years. They loved all of their customers and friends; it was a family business. He served in the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Navy. He loved helping people, watching the Price is Right and Westerns, playing slots at the casino. He had a sweet spot for animals; he loved cats and feeding the birds. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lillian; son, Larry and Janine; daughter, Barbara Bellomy and Doyle; grandchildren, Larry Jr and Trinh, Misty, and Corrina; six great-grandsons, Nathan and Holly, Cody and Christy, Loren, Luke, Jon, Jobe, and Taran; three great-great-grandchildren, Ally, Lotus, and Achilles; along with employees of the Donut Shop, Elaine Mink and Ron Foley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Sunny Lane Funeral Home, 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the Sunny Lane Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019
