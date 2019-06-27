|
|
Gerald E. Stahl OKLAHOMA CITY
Jul. 10, 1930 - Jun. 24, 2019
Reverend Gerald Edsel Stahl, 88, passed away June 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Born July 10, 1930, in Edmond, Oklahoma, he was the son of Albert Archie Stahl and Bertha Francis (Redmand) Stahl. He was a former shoeshine boy in Edmond, Oklahoma. He grad-uated from Edmond High School. He went to Okmulgee to finish school for dry cleaning as he was working for Central Cleaners in Edmond. Gerald married Allene LaVerne (Bratcher) on August 22, 1954. Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Bertha Stahl. Gerald was a longtime minister serving as Pastor at several churches in Oklahoma with Pentecostal Holiness Church of Midwest as his last Church. Survivors include two daughters, Treva Dailey and Shevi Beketic, and husband Ralph, and son Gerand Stahl and wife Kelly, five grand-children and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside ser-vices will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery, Edmond, Oklahoma, with Reverend Phil Altus officiating.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019