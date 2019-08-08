|
|
Gerald Fredrick Abel OKLAHOMA CITY
March 21, 1937 - August 6, 2019
Gerald Fredrick Abel was lifted from this life into Eternity on August 6, 2019. He was born March 21, 1937 to Mary and Leonard Abel, joining his older sister, Mary Louise. Gerry attended grade school in OKC and went on to graduate from Catholic High School. He continued his education at Benedictine Heights in Tulsa, OK, earning a degree in Music Education. After graduating, Gerry enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. During his travels throughout Europe while serving in the Army, Gerry took photographs of the people and places he encountered which he loved sharing with family and friends upon his return home.
Gerry enjoyed collecting model engines, eventually sharing and passing on his interest to his nephews. He was a member of the Canterbury Choir group for over 20 years. Gerry loved spending time with his parents and older sister and listening to beautiful music. Above all else, Gerry loved God and his faith. Gerry was a member of Christ the King Parish, where, on any given Saturday night, he could be found sitting in the front of the church attending Mass and singing in the congre-gation. He was quiet and thoughtful but loved laughing and conversing with family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by those who love him. Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary, and brother-in-law, Dan Kelley. Survivors include his seven nieces and nephews: Susie Miles, Sean Kelley, Kathy Bower, Tim Kelley, Margie Avant, Jeanne McMurrain, Pasty Hepner, and their spouses and children. The family appreciates his caregivers and all the thoughts and prayers so generously offered up for Gerry. The thoughts and prayers have been answered in his peaceful, happy rebirth to eternal life.
An evening prayer service will be held at 6pm Friday at Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 am Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Dr. Burial will follow with military honors at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019