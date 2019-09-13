|
|
Gerald Mark Gallivan OKLAHOMA CITY
February 1, 1937-September 5, 2019
Gerald Mark Gallivan was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Buffalo, NY. He died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Gerry won full scholarships to Canisius College and Notre Dame Law School, where he graduated in 1961 with many honors including membership on the Law Review. After graduation, he clerked for Federal Judge James C. Connell in Cleve-land, Ohio. In Buffalo he worked as an associate in a law firm, served the poor as a lawyer with Legal Services Organization in the Great Society and worked as a county prosecutor and a public defender. He joined the faculty of the University of Wyoming in 1970, where he taught until he retired in 1996. Gerry became the Director of the Defender Aid Program, which, at that time, was the only clinical program of its type in the nation. Under his guidance it became an example for the many other similar programs that followed. Students in the program appeared in district courts around the State of Wyoming and argued criminal appeals before the Wyoming Supreme Court. These students represented over 240 indigent defendants in appeals before the Wyoming Supreme Court, where Gerry occasionally argued himself.
Gerry married Moira Mahoney in 1966 and they had three children, Moira, Garrett and Andrew. In 1996 he married Barbara Solt Rice and joined her in Oklahoma City.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Moira Kelly, his brothers Bill and John Gallivan, and his sons Garrett and Andrew Gallivan. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his daughter Moira Lynch, his step-children Tim Rice (Natalie) and Laura Rice (Roy Diehl), one niece, seven nephews and four step-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 2:00 on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the First Unitarian Church, 600 N.W. 13 St., Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Equal Justice Wyoming Foundation (indigent defense) or to the Wyoming Lawyers Assistance Program Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019