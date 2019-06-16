Gerald Snellen

April 1, 1936 - June 12, 2019



MOORE

Gerald Snellen, 83, died June 12, 2019, peacefully. He was born on April 1, 1936, in Jefferson City, MO to Blanche and Myron Snellen. His presence will always be seen and felt within the large family and friends who will miss him. Gerald was a hardworking man who took pride in his family and everything he did. Among the things he most enjoyed were family gatherings, smart and witty remarks, fishing and being outdoors. He was a TRUE Missouri Tigers fan; loved reading, playing chess, board games and cards. Gerald was a patient, gentle man who was always willing to give wise advice along with a supportive hug when needed. Gerald left a large and loving legacy behind in the form of family.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Snellen.

He is survived by his four children, Kathy Cox and husband Richard, Andrew Snellen and wife Andrea, James Snellen and wife Jennifer, and Rebecca Snellen and wife Alicia; his six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore Funeral and Cremation with Pastor Scott Morris officiating and Visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens.