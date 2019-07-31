|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" HARRAH
Clark
May 2, 1930 - July 29, 2019
Geraldine "Jerry" Marie Clark, age 89, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Harrah, OK. Jerry was born on May 2, 1930 in Shawnee, OK to Ruby Lee and Marie (Mathis) Jarvis. She made many friends during her stay at Wolfe Living Center in Harrah. Jerry loved "dressing to the nine" and wearing her beautiful jewelry. She could arrange flowers stunningly and liked to help with weddings. Jerry was always helping others do whatever they needed her help with. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church and looked forward to going to church. Jerry is preceded in death by her father and mother and her husband James Clarence Clark. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three sons, Rex Clark, Max Clark, Monty Clark; one daughter, Cheryl Burke and husband Robert; one sister, Joan Maybry; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Hibbs Funeral Home, 2190 North Harper, Choctaw, OK with burial to follow at Jones I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019