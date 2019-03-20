Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Piedmont Methodist Church
Geraldine "Gerry"
Urban Hodges
Oct. 23, 1932 - Mar. 17, 2019

PIEDMONT
Gerry went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019. Gerry was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma to the late Wilbur C. Boyer and Earline Hardy. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in honor of Gerry on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Piedmont Methodist Church, with a burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

www.ChapelHill-OKC.com
for full obituary.

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019
