Geraldine "Gerry" PIEDMONT
Oct. 23, 1932 - Mar. 17, 2019
Gerry went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019. Gerry was born in Tuttle, Oklahoma to the late Wilbur C. Boyer and Earline Hardy. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in honor of Gerry on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Piedmont Methodist Church, with a burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please visit:
www.ChapelHill-OKC.com
for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019