Geraldine "Gerry"

McDaniel

April 6, 1936 - July 2, 2019



MCKINNEY, TX

Geraldine "Gerry" McDaniel passed to her eternal home on July 2, 2019. She was born to E.H. and Fernie Terrell on April 6, 1936, in OKC. She graduated from Central H.S. in 1954. After marrying Kenneth McDaniel in 1956, she dedicated 20-plus years traveling the world as a military wife. After Ken's retirement, she spent 38 years in Maud, OK making the McDaniel "funny farm" beautiful. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children, Cynthia and husband Mike Gross, of OKC; Kelly and husband Bruce Isbell, of Georgetown, TX; and Ken Robert McDaniel, of St. Joseph, MO. She left a legacy of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at the funeral home with the family receiving guests there 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Hahn-Cook Chapel with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Please share your special memories by visiting www.hahncookfuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019