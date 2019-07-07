Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE MCDANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE MCDANIEL


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Geraldine "Gerry"
McDaniel
April 6, 1936 - July 2, 2019

MCKINNEY, TX
Geraldine "Gerry" McDaniel passed to her eternal home on July 2, 2019. She was born to E.H. and Fernie Terrell on April 6, 1936, in OKC. She graduated from Central H.S. in 1954. After marrying Kenneth McDaniel in 1956, she dedicated 20-plus years traveling the world as a military wife. After Ken's retirement, she spent 38 years in Maud, OK making the McDaniel "funny farm" beautiful. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children, Cynthia and husband Mike Gross, of OKC; Kelly and husband Bruce Isbell, of Georgetown, TX; and Ken Robert McDaniel, of St. Joseph, MO. She left a legacy of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at the funeral home with the family receiving guests there 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Hahn-Cook Chapel with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Please share your special memories by visiting www.hahncookfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now