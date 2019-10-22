Home

Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Avenue
Atchison, KS 66002
913-367-6543
SISTER GERTRUDE NAGEL

Sister Gertrude Nagel,
OSB
April 5, 1923 - October 18, 2019

ATCHISON, KS
Sister Gertrude Nagel, OSB, 96, a Benedictine Sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Friday, October 18, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Tuesday, October 22, at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there on Wednesday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m.
Sister Gertrude, born April 5, 1923, in Enid, Okla., to Albert and Martha Matussak Nagel, was raised on a farm near Billings, Okla. She entered St. Joseph Monastery in Guthrie, Okla. (later relocated to Tulsa) in 1942, and recently celebrated her Diamond Jubilee for 75 years of monastic profession. She earned a B.A. in Education at Benedictine Heights College in Guthrie and did further studies at St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas.
In 1968, Sister Gertrude became part of Red Plains Monastery, a new foundation in Oklahoma City (later relocated to Piedmont). She spent 35 years teaching primary grades in Oklahoma Catholic schools. A creative artist, she crafted stoneware jewelry, plaques and other pieces, did logo design, and arranged pressed flowers into note cards and framed artworks. When Red Plains Monastery closed in 2010, she and the other sisters became members of Mount St. Scholastica.
Sister Gertrude was pre-ceded in death by her parents Albert and Martha Nagel, her sisters Mary Ann Roth, Betty Moore, and Margaret Campbell, and her brothers Vincent and John Nagel. She is survived by her brother Donald, and by nieces, nephews, and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site:

(www.mountosb.org).

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019
