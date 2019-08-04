|
Gladys Burcham EDMOND
Dec. 13, 1925 - Aug. 1, 2019
Gladys Burcham, 93, was born at the farmhouse between Weatherford and Corn, OK to John J. and Katie Hamburger on Dec. 13, 1925. She attended the first eight grades in a one-room school, Enterprise. She graduated from Weatherford High School in 1944 and obtained her bachelor's degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1948. She taught Mathematics and Home Economics at Orlando, OK, and in Tulsa at Lowell and Bell; then in 1966-67, she taught at the American-Vietnamese International School in Saigon, Vietnam. She married Ralph Burcham in 1950, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage on May 27, 2019. In 1960, she helped start an inner city work at West Main Mission. She filled numerous roles at the Memorial Road Church of Christ from 1963 to present. She and Ralph directed Camp Rock Creek near Norman during summers from 1960-66. She helped many Vietnamese families resettle in America after the fall of Vietnam in 1975. She taught one-on-one Bible classes in the U.S. and Vietnam, Europe, Poland, and Hong Kong. She served as Circulation Librarian at Oklahoma Christian University from 1974-1991. In 2001, she was one of the honorees at Oklahoma Christian University's Spring Dinner. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, of Edmond; one son, Roger, of Edmond; one daughter, Kathy, who lives in San Francisco, CA; one brother, Fred Hamburger, of Lawton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at the Memorial Road Church of Christ in Edmond at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 5 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019