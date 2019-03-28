Glenda Kay

Boeckman Wolf

March 18, 1966 - March 24, 2019



KINGFISHER

Services for Glenda Kay Boeckman Wolf, 53, Kingfisher, are 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the Kingfisher High School APB. Glenda was born March 18, 1966, in Kingfisher to Glen and Connie Boeckman. She passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Glenda graduated in 1984 from Kingfisher High School, where her competitive nature and determined drive shone through as she took part in basketball, tennis, golf and track. She earned All-State status for KHS in track and field. Her skills and determination were evident even before high school when in 1979 she won the 12-year-old division of the International Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest, a competition that included contestants from all 50 states, every Canadian province and Puerto Rico and Guam. Glenda received a Bachelor's degree from Central State University in Edmond in 1988. She married Derrick Wolf of Kingfisher on Aug. 27, 2004. She was employed by the Children's Center in Bethany before joining Kingfisher Public Schools in 2007 as a teacher for multi-handicapped students. Glenda had a love for special education and earned teaching certifications in Early Child-hood, Elementary Education, mentally-handicapped, autism and traumatic brain injury. She eventually became the school district's special education director, a post she held until her passing. She was also named the Kingfisher Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2010-11. Glenda was a member of the Federated Church, Kingfisher Elks Lodge, Wheatbelt Ambucs of Kingfisher County and the Kingfisher Golf Association. She loved to play golf, tailgate at Oklahoma State football games, and have "patio nights", lake time and play cards with her close friends. Glenda is survived by her parents; her husband of the home; son Shae Michael Edwards and wife Anna of Bethany; daughter Kelsi Nicole Edwards of Kingfisher; brothers Randy Boeckman and wife Becky and Jeff Boeckman and wife Patricia, all of Kingfisher, and Mike Boeckman and wife Kim of Lindsay; mother-in-law Dorinda Wolf of Sedalia, MO; sister-in-law Shawna Stafford and husband Jeremy of Kingfisher; brother-in-law Shawn Thomsen and wife Brandi of Buda, Texas; seven nephews and three nieces; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved pet, Spook. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Stanley Wolf. Memorial donations in Glenda's name can be made to: Wheatbelt Ambucs of Kingfisher County's Playground of Dreams, P.O. Box 203, Kingfisher, OK 73750. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary