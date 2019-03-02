|
|
In Loving Memory
Glenith Helene (Glennie) Townsend
May 31, 1918 -
February 27, 2017
You are indescribably
missed, yet remembered
with great appreciation
of your abilities that were
so natural for you... and
became ongoing blessings
for each & all of us!
We know you came to love
your special Kappa Delta
girls when you lived with
them as House Mother in
Stillwater... they responded
with an awesome loving
tribute to you last Spring
& we are heartfelt grateful!
You are loved every day by
your family... Bud & Betty,
Will, Erica, Alice, Eddie
& Linc
... AND Tina and Cleo.
THANK YOU MOTHER!!!
Maureen
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 2, 2019