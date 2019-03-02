

























In Loving Memory

Glenith Helene (Glennie) Townsend

May 31, 1918 -

February 27, 2017

You are indescribably

missed, yet remembered

with great appreciation

of your abilities that were

so natural for you... and

became ongoing blessings

for each & all of us!

We know you came to love

your special Kappa Delta

girls when you lived with

them as House Mother in

Stillwater... they responded

with an awesome loving

tribute to you last Spring

& we are heartfelt grateful!

You are loved every day by

your family... Bud & Betty,

Will, Erica, Alice, Eddie

& Linc

... AND Tina and Cleo.

THANK YOU MOTHER!!!

Maureen