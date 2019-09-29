Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Crossings Community Church
14600 Portland Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for GLENN DANELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN DANELY


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Glenn E. Danely
May 23, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Glenn Danely slipped from this life into Eternity with his Lord after a battle with Parkinson's disease. Glenn was born in Enid, OK. After graduating Enid HS in 1944, he enlisted in the Marines. He returned to Enid, where he met and married Joan Castle, sharing a love affair of 71 years. He then began his career as a TV Engineer for Channels 5, 9 and Education Ch 25. In 1970, he established Danely Painting Inc., retiring after 25 years. Glenn is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Patsy Burleigh (David), Enid, OK; Kaye Wilson, of Bethany; and Julie McAfee (Rob), OKC; as well as many grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Peggy Hawkins. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be Monday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church. Memorials may be made to Crossings or Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.