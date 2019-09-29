|
Glenn E. Danely OKLAHOMA CITY
May 23, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2019
Glenn Danely slipped from this life into Eternity with his Lord after a battle with Parkinson's disease. Glenn was born in Enid, OK. After graduating Enid HS in 1944, he enlisted in the Marines. He returned to Enid, where he met and married Joan Castle, sharing a love affair of 71 years. He then began his career as a TV Engineer for Channels 5, 9 and Education Ch 25. In 1970, he established Danely Painting Inc., retiring after 25 years. Glenn is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Patsy Burleigh (David), Enid, OK; Kaye Wilson, of Bethany; and Julie McAfee (Rob), OKC; as well as many grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Peggy Hawkins. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be Monday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church. Memorials may be made to Crossings or Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019