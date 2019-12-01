|
|
Glenn Ray Rutledge HARRAH
Jan. 14, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2019
Glenn Ray Rutledge, of Harrah, OK, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Tribbey, OK to Lynden and Geneva Rutledge. Glenn served in the U.S. Air Force for two years, refueling aircraft as a service technician. He was the manager of Grider's Discount Food on 29th for 40 years. He enjoyed trail riding and, most of all, spending time with his family. Glenn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louella Rutledge; son, Bill Prigmore & wife Colette; two daughters, Tammy Mayer & husband Stephen and Terri Holke & husband Douglas; grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Destiny, and Paul & wife Mandi; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Laramy and Avery. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clifford; brother, Kendall; and sister, Ladonna. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Byars, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019