H Glenn Staggs

Nov. 2, 1937 - March 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

H Glenn Staggs, age 81 years, of Oklahoma City, entered the arms of Jesus peacefully

on Friday, March 15, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Oklahoma City to Lemuel Ernest ad Willie Leota Staggs. He was raised in Oklahoma City and Blanchard, OK, graduating with his GED from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. Afterwards, he worked in California before entering the ministry serving in numerous churches over the years in Oklahoma. He also worked in cemetery and funeral home sales in several states, retiring in Oklahoma. In recent years, he served at the Midway Southern Baptist Church in Dibble, OK as Associate Pastor and Minister of Evangelism. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, LE Staggs; sister, Martha Ann Davis; and brother, Jerry Staggs. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Sue, of the home; children, Curtis Staggs, of Oklahoma City; Don Staggs and wife Jane, of Oklahoma City; and Melonie Calhoun and her husband Shannon, of Mustang; also, Rhonda Wilson, of Grand Prairie, TX; Tom Beaty and wife Cindy, of Luther; Phyllis Peterson and husband Jeff, of Guerneville, CA; and Steve Beaty and wife Ramona, of Moore, OK. Glenn is also survived by grandchildren, Tim Staggs, Shawna Cook, Jared Staggs, Brienna Staggs, Dawson Calhoun, and Kaylee Calhoun, along with Jonathan Warnke, Jacob Warnke, Amanda Ashford, Tommy Beaty, Tabitha Beaty, and Dawnyale Yerk; and his great-grandchildren, Jackson Cook, and Cameron Cook; sister, Almeda Srack, of California; brother, John Staggs, of Checotah, OK; sister, Ernestine Anderson, of California; and other extended family and a lifetime of friends. A Visitation for Glenn was held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Midway Southern Baptist Church, located at 22489 Oklahoma Hwy. 76, Blanchard, OK.