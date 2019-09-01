|
|
Glenn Thurmond, Jr. YUKON
July 7, 1941 - Aug 28, 2019
Glenn Lee Thurmond, Jr., 78, passed away Aug. 28, 2019. Glenn was born July 7, 1941, in Shreveport, LA. Glenn served in the United States Army with the Green Beret Special Forces. Glenn married the love of his life and best friend, Garnett Grindstaff, on May 16, 1972. Together, they raised their children, Jennifer and Lloyd.
After serving his country, he worked as an Air Traffic Controller and went on to be an ATC Instructor with the University of Oklahoma. He was a very active member of the VFW Post 382 and the Special Forces Assoc. 32-50.
He was a passionate, kind and loving husband, father, and Papa who will be dearly missed by all. Glenn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Garnett Thurmond; children, Jennifer Simon and husband Ron, Lloyd Thurmond, and Susan Hecht; grandchildren, Natasha Morris-Thurmond, Phoenix Thurmond, Gracie Simon, and Joshua Hecht. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Guardian West Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019