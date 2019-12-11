Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossings Community Church
14600 Portland Ave .
Oklahoma City, OK
Glenn A. Vande Lune
Feb. 9, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2019

YUKON
Glenn A. Vande Lune, of Yukon, OK, passed away surrounded by his family to be with our Lord and Savior on December 6, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1936 as the 8th of nine children in Oskaloosa, IA to Garrett and Carrie Vande Lune. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1954 and then served in the Army where he was stationed in France. After his service, Glenn attended Simpson College and finished his degree at University of Iowa. He married Sandra Van Hulzen from his hometown in 1960.
Glenn's career in the insurance industry took him and Sandra to Des Moines, IA; Dallas and Houston, TX; Springfield, IL; and finally in 1977, to Yukon, OK, where they have lived since. He worked at American Fidelity in Oklahoma City as a vice president from 1977 until his retirement in 1999.
Glenn enjoyed life and people; he was kind and warmhearted to everyone. His strong Christian Faith was expressed daily by the way he lived and the example he led. Glenn was a member of Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City, where he was involved in numerous activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife Sandra; sons Bruce Vande Lune, Steven Vande Lune and wife Mika; three grandchildren Mariah, Brekyn and Ginger; and 2 sisters Bernice Walling and Blanche Denburger.
Memorial Service will be held at Crossings Community Church (Chapel) on Friday December 13th at 2:00pm, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ()
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019
