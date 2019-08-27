|
|
Gloradel McLain Diffee YUKON
December 25, 1936 - August 23, 2019
Gloradel McLain Diffee went to meet her heavenly Father on Friday, August 23rd, at the age of 82. She was born on Christmas Day 1936 to Glenn and Ruth McLain in Bethany, Oklahoma. She always considered herself honored to share a birthday with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She attended Bethany Public Schools, graduating in May 1955. She married Vic Diffee on August 12, 1955.
They were blessed with four children, Cris, Lori, Court and Laine. She was an incredible mother and her children never once doubted how much they were loved by her.
She spoke truth into them and built her home on godly principles. She made traditions and holidays look like a magazine and warmed every heart that ever entered her home.
She was a lifelong member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. Gloradel volunteered in many different roles such as Caravans, working with the high school department and with the Senior Adults at the Nazarene Int'l Retreat of Golden Agers. Her creativity and talent turned Sunday School Luaus and Banquets into something you had to see to believe.
Her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren were the absolute light of her life. She adored each and everyone and modeled the same godly character to them. She specialized in listening…just one of her spiritual gifts. In the later years of her life, she wrote a children's book that she dedicated to all her great-grandchildren.
2 Chronicles 16:9 says, "For the eyes of the Lord roam throughout the earth looking to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him." Mom, you lived a strengthened life, because your heart was fully committed. What will we do without you?
Gloradel was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ruth McLain. Her survivors include husband, Vic Diffee; daughter, Cris Pitcock and husband Gary; daughter, Lori Mosshart and husband Tod; son, Court Diffee and wife Melanie; son, Laine Diffee and wife Susan; grandchildren, Courtney Chastain and husband Tyler, Chase Pitcock, Clint Pitcock, Neely Jacobson and husband Josh, Brack Mosshart and wife Amanda, Cody Diffee and wife Hayley, Meredith Barkocy and husband Seth, Conner Diffee, Chandler Diffee, Gann Diffee, Gray Diffee and wife Tara, Garis Diffee and wife Riki, Gage Diffee and wife Kayla, Gibson Diffee and Glade Diffee; great-grandchildren, Isla Mosshart, Ava Mosshart, Drew Jacobson, Cole Jacobson, Mac Chastain, Clare Chastain, June Diffee, Jackson Diffee, Knox Barkocy, Gray Barkocy, Nash Barkocy, Ollie Diffee, Vann Diffee, Phineas Diffee, Lyla Diffee and due any day, Boyer Mosshart. She is also survived by her sisters, (whom she adored), Mariglyn Gandy and husband Bill of Oklahoma City and Charlotte Herrick of Santa Ana, California.
The family will greet visitors Tuesday, August 27th, from 6:00-7:30pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. Her service will be held Wednesday, August 28th, at 2:00pm at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, 6789 N.W. 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK.
We wish to thank her nurse, Jennifer, with Oklahoma Hospice, who so tenderly cared for our mom and became a precious friend to our family. We also wish to thank Marilyn Olson for her invaluable support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.villagesokc.org. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019