Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Gloria Jean Haley

Gloria J. Haley
February 21, 1929 - June 1, 2019

EDMOND
Gloria Jean Haley went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1929 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Sherman and Ireta Hawkins. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her younger brothers, Sherman "Butch" and Burton Louie Hawkins. She attended 12 different schools during her growing up years as the family followed Sherman in his oil field work. She graduated from Edmond High School in 1946 and attended Central State College, taking teaching classes in Old North Tower. Gloria lived a full life, serving the Lord at every opportunity. She was a long-time member of Britton Baptist Church where she was a faithful Sunday School teacher for decades, and served in Women's Missionary Union and Girls' Auxiliary and recently a member of Waterloo Road Baptist Church. Gloria worked alongside her husband Charles at Edmond Printing Company. In 1975 she and Charles purchased Central Office Supply (formerly Ann's Record Shop) right next door to the print shop. Gloria operated the office supply store until she and Charles retired in 1995. Gloria is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Haley, her daughters, Sharon Moore (Rex) and Rhonda Wade (Jeff) and her son, Darrell Haley (Sherry). Gloria had four grandchildren, William "Justin" Wade (Kristin), Andrew Wade (Meredith), Rachel Jackson (Justin), and Elizabeth Haley, and four great-grandchildren, Timothy, Abigail and Titus Jackson, and Judah Wade, with another great-grandson due in October. Gloria's family extended to Charles' brothers and sisters who included her as one of their own. Gloria is now in her Savior's presence having recently heard Him say, "Well done, good and faithful servant". Services will be Thursday, June 6, at Matthew's Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Gracelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Waterloo Road Baptist Church - Missions Activities.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019
