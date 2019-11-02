|
Gloria M. Robinson OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 14, 1951 - Oct. 29, 2019.
Gloria Marie Robinson, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29. She was born Jan. 14, 1951, to James L. & Patricia J. (Kenney) Green. She was a lifelong resident of Oklahoma City. She graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School and Oklahoma City University with a degree in theater and secondary education. She married John Robinson in 1974. They divorced in 1980. Gloria taught high school theater for several years before establishing a career in the insurance industry. She started her own company at a time when few women owned their own business. She later sold it and continued working to provide benefit plans to area businesses. Gloria is survived by her children, James "J.B." Robinson and Megan Robinson; her stepdaughter, Cindy Robinson; and granddaughters, Charlie and Addison Robinson. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed sewing for them and playing with them. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Green; brothers, Jerry (Randi) Green, Norman, OK; Bobby (Rhonda) Green, Memphis, TN; and Kelley (Dianne) Green, Katy, TX; sisters, Suzan (Ron) Graber, of Oklahoma City; and Betsy (Ben) Wearing, Salina, KS; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. Memorials to Oklahoma MS Foundation (MSCrawfishboil.org). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 2, 2019