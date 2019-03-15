|
Gloria Yetman Walker OKLAHOMA CITY
April 24, 1930 - March 9, 2019
Gloria was a treasure not only to her family, but to the many people who have called her friend, teacher, coach. Predeceasing Gloria are her parents, Homer and Gladys Yetman, husband, Bill Walker, sisters, Betty and Sally, sons, Michael and James Andrew.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Morgan and Susie Cassidy (Brandt), two grandchildren, Mathew Burkholder (Hillary) ,Chelsea Hurt (Micah), great-grandchild, Benjamin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Edward's Chapel at Casady School on March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casady School
www.casady.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019