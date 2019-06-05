Grace Belita

Mundende

July 10, 1955 - May 31, 2019



EDMOND

Grace Belita Mundende, 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Edmond, OK. She was surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born in Luanshya, Zambia, to Mr. Mark Kangwa Chikaka and Mrs. Martha Ngosa Chikaka on July 10, 1955. She earned a degree in Education and taught Primary School. On May 6, 1979, she married her husband, D. Chongo Mundende, with whom she recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary. She is survived by her husband, D. Chongo, and wonderful children: Chongo (Don) Young, Mulenga Mundende, Mwenya Mundende, Kangwa Mundende and Lombe (Mitch) Tranmer; grandchildren Belita and Wilhelm Young; brothers: Alfred Kangwa Bwalya (Kirsty), Alex Chikaka, Dominic Chikaka, Pascal Chileshe Chikaka (Fungai Kasaila); sister: Joyce Chola Chikaka; aunties: Eunice Bwalya Bwembya, Mwango Chikaka, and Christina Chibwe Bwembya; uncle Phillip Mwelwa Chikoti; sisters-in-law: Kumoyo Mwangelwa and Mubanga Mwansa; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces, and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents: Mark and Martha Chikaka; siblings Annie Chikaka (and her husband Phanwell Manyara), Christopher Chikaka, and Reuben Chikaka; uncles: Pascal Bwembya, Felix Bwembya, Chewe Bwembya, Chama Bwembya, and Amon Katongo Chikaka; aunties: Rachael Chikaka and Maria Chikaka; as well as, brother-in-law: Paul Akende Mwiya. Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at The Edmond Seventh Day Adventist Church with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary