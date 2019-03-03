Resources More Obituaries for GREGORY RIGGS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GREGORY RIGGS

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gregory E. Riggs

December 30, 1978 - February 19, 2019



BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Gregory Ellis Riggs, a resident of Boynton Beach, FL, died Tuesday, Feb. 19 in Miami, FL.

Greg was born Dec. 30, 1978, in Oklahoma City. He attended Edmond Public Schools and graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1997. He attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma, graduating with a degree in music education in 2001. From Edmond to New York to West Palm Beach, Greg spent most of his career in restaurant management, but his true passion in life was music – all kinds of music. Greg began performing as a youth in church choirs and theater groups such as Encore and Edmond Memorial's Act II. His musical talents were intuitive. He primarily exhibited those talents through his distinctive bass voice, but he also had a remarkable ability to pick up, and quickly learn to play, numerous musical instruments.

In 2004, Greg married Michelle Whitty in Ithaca, NY. They began married life in Ithaca, later moving to New York City before settling in West Palm Beach, FL. In 2009, they welcomed to their family Emily Marie, who became Greg's greatest joy. Greg was an ardent baseball fan. Greg regularly reminded friends and family of baseball's Opening Day, when "hope springs eternal." Appropriately, his childhood baseball hero was not the hitter who hit the most home runs or the pitcher who won the most games, but Cal Ripken, who holds the record for playing in the most consecutive games, persevering through good and bad along the way. Greg was also a fan of OU football and Thunder basketball and he gained a recent love for skydiving. Greg's sense of humor was a bit offbeat. He spent hours listening to Emily groan at his "dad jokes," and one of his family's holiday traditions became a retelling of scenes from the movie "Christmas Vacation." Greg could be mesmerized by nature. Water (whether in rivers, in lakes or falling as rain or snow) held a special attraction, offering Greg a window to the spiritual. Greg also loved to travel, and Ireland, which he visited several times, held a special place in his heart.

Greg was unpretentious, unassuming, accommodating, and thoughtful of others. He was an attentive dad and uncle, loving husband and son, a role model for his brothers and a principled and respected manager. In the few days since his passing, his family has heard from numerous colleagues who reaffirmed the respect and admiration his coworkers had for him. Leading by example, he showed kindness and compassion to everyone, particularly those less fortunate.

Greg is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter, Emily; parents, Richard and Judy Riggs; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Andi Riggs; nephews, Oliver and Theo; brother, Chris Riggs and his fiancée Ruth Lee; grandmother, Paula Clover; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating Greg's life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City, 1001 N.W. 25th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood, as Greg frequently did, or honoring Greg with a donation to the music department at First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City or . Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries