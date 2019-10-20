|
Gregory B. Uber NORMAN
October 24, 1956 - September 2, 2019
Gregory Bruce "Greg" Uber, 62, of Norman, OK, died on Sept. 2, 2019, following a fearless battle with cancer. Born in Bartlesville, OK to proud parents Raymond Francis Uber and Zelma (Lloyd) Uber. He had one younger brother, Christopher Uber (now of Copan, OK). The Uber family called several places home, including Dallas, Memphis, and eventually returning to Bartlesville.
Greg was a graduate of Bartlesville College High School in 1975, where he served as Class President for his sophomore, junior, and senior years and made lifelong friends. Following graduation, literally the day after, Greg went to Anchorage, AK to work on the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline for two years.
Greg returned to Oklahoma and began college at the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 1977, majoring in advertising. He was a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter of Sigma Chi. The oil and gas industry continued to hold his interest, and he traveled to Stavanger, Norway, to work offshore on Ekofisk in the North Sea and returned to Norman to continue his undergraduate studies at O.U.
In the fall of 1977, Greg was introduced to his future wife of 37 years, Susan (Durbin), of Tulsa, OK, and in the spring of 1982, they were married. Greg and Susan made Norman, OK their home, and Greg worked in the oil and gas industry as a Contract Pumper and was sole proprietor of Lease Management. Over this period of 37 years, he worked daily due to his extreme hard-work ethic. He had a never-ending sense of obligation to fulfill his duties of each contract and provide for his family. His hobbies included duck hunting, fishing, and enjoyed playing in a men's softball league.
Greg and Susan had three children, each of Norman, OK, Jacob (35), Zachary (33), and Megan (29). Enjoying all that being a father is about, Greg taught his sons what he felt was important, thus leading to sports activities, hunting and fishing, patriotism, and all that entails being a good person. Adding a precious daughter made his world complete. Greg and Megan had a bond that was unlike any other and he always had a soft spot in his heart for his baby girl. The added highlight was becoming a grandfather to Jacob's three precious children, Jackson (10), Owen "Ozzy" (6), and Eloise (5).
Love of family was truly his strongest characteristic, and the Uber Family and the small circle that it entailed was his comfort zone. Greg looked forward to the holidays and the quick trips to both Bartlesville or the Tulsa area to spend time with his parents, brother, and the Durbin family. He valued true friendships, and the times he had enjoying hunting, trips to Lake Texoma fishing, watching the Sooners and OKC Thunder, or simply sitting around visiting with his buddies and having a cold beer were important times to him.
It is with extreme sadness that we said goodbye to a fine and brave man. The family would like to thank the Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Medical for their expertise and care. Dr. Mohammad Razaq and his team and the radiation/ chemotherapy department that gave him that fighting chance. Greg's wishes were to be at home where he loved to be near his family, and the help of Alpha Hospice and Home Health and their efforts to keep him comfortable were so important.
Greg always had such a big heart for abandoned dogs and was able to rescue a few lucky pups. He was a unique and kindhearted man, regardless of occasional rough edges and unfiltered opinions, who sincerely loved his family and friends. His request was for organ and tissue donation, cremation, and for contributions to be made to Stephenson Cancer Center and OKC Humane Society. The family is having a Celebration of Life to honor Greg at The Depot in Norman at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019