Services for Ronald Fuller, 77, of Minco, will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2pm at the, First Baptist Church in Minco, burial with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Minco, under the direction of Huber-Reynolds Funeral Home in Minco. Ronald Fuller was born August 21, 1941, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Curtis and Gertha Jo Fuller. Most of Ron's adult life was spent in the Del City and Oklahoma City areas before moving to Minco in 2016. He entered his Heavenly Home on February 20, 2019. Ron graduated from the College of the Ozarks in 1960 and proudly served his beloved country in the US Air Force from 1966 to 1970. After returning to Oklahoma, Ron drove a truck for Texaco and Mangum Oil delivering gas to many stations around the state. Ron started a trucking company with his brother Gene called Fuller Bros. Trucking for a short time. Soon his brother took a different career path and Ron changed the name to Fuller Trucking. Later, he and Alice started a flatbed company called Al-n-Ron, Inc. from which he retired in 2010. Ron is survived by his wife Alice; daughter Rhonda Howeth and husband John of Loveland, CO; son Anthony Fuller of Miami, FL; daughter Kathleen "Kati" Christ and husband Allen; and son Patrick Fuller and wife Heather, all of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Amy Howeth, Anne Renfro and husband Tanner, and Alex Howeth, of Colorado; Emma, Tony, Adam and Ella Christ and AJ, Ashleigh and Jack Fuller of Edmond, OK. Also Alice's children who he loved as his own, Tami Utsler and husband Kyle of Pocasset, OK, and Jeremy Hodges and wife Charla of Newcastle, OK, and their children who he adored with all his heart, Kiley and Lynnie Utsler, and Regan, Bronson, Graham and Emily Hodges. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many, many friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnn Peters and husband Bill, brother Gene Fuller, nephew Eric and niece Dana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ron's beloved friend Robert Taylor and his ministry in Mexico. Donations can be sent through First Baptist Church of Minco or Graceway Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

Alice wants to thank all the nurses and staff at the Norman Veterans Center who became like family since his accident early in 2018 and Valir Hospice staff who were such a great support during Ron's final days.