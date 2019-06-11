Guadalupe "Lupe"

Gonzales

Aug. 13, 1924 - June 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Guadalupe "Lupe" Gonzales, of Oklahoma City, passed away June 9, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born Aug. 13, 1924, in Oklahoma City, OK to Ignacio and Natalia Gonzales. Lupe enjoyed going out to eat. She loved going to Walmart. Lupe really enjoyed music, especially country music. A few times a month, they would play music at Meadowlake Estates while they were eating; she really enjoyed the music. She loved dogs, stuffed or real – Sugar was like her own, she called her "Chick-A Dee." Lupe was family oriented, and they were always together. Her first love was spending time with her family. Lupe is survived by three sons, Bill Rodriguez & wife Gwen, of Oklahoma City; Joe A. Rodriguez & wife Sherril, of Oklahoma City; and Ray Rodriguez and wife Sherri, of Oklahoma City; three grandsons, Justin Rodriguez, of Oklahoma City; Michael Rodriguez, of Oklahoma City; and Brad Rodriguez & wife Heather, of Alex, OK; three great-granddaughters, Kylie Southerland & husband Tanner, of Velma, OK; Codi Rodriguez, of Alex, OK; and Marleigh Rodriguez, of Alex, OK; one great- grandson, Brayden Rodriguez, of Alex, OK; one great-great-granddaughter, Saige Southerland, of Velma, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the father of her three sons, Ray Rodriguez, Sr.; her mother, Natalia "Mary"; father, Ignacio; two sisters, Anita Gutierrez, of Oakland, CA; and Beatrice Miller, of Del City, OK; and brother, Bill Gonzales, of Oklahoma City. The family would like to thank Meadowlake Estates and Centennial Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel.