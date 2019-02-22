Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
at home
Guy L. Stultz Sr.
Mar. 21, 1935 - Feb. 14, 2019

MCLOUD, OK
Guy dropped his spatula on Feb. 14, 2019 at the VAMC in OKC. His last words to his wife were, "Make sure you eat!" The night before he passed, he woke yelling, "Take the French fries out of the freezer!" Clearly he's still trying to feed mom. Dad's been an author, pilot, restaurateur, security guard, & carney. He obviously couldn't figure out what he wanted to be when he grew up. Dad followed his dreams and loved to cook & eat. He's probably already taken over his afterlife yelling, "Get out of my kitchen!" He leaves behind wife of 55 years, Jackie; son, Guy Jr. (Lynn); dau., Wanda Meyer (Bill Hada); grands, Stephanie (Steven), Mark, Mason, Madison, & Crystal; great-grands, Hurley, Kodi & Sam. After cremation, memorial held at home, 2pm Mar. 23, 2019. In lieu, donate to your favorite Veteran's organization. Dad, until we meet again at the supper table... remember, mom is not fond of chicken and I don't like potatoes...so have your spaghetti & sauce ready-W.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
