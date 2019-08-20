|
|
Gwen Ann (Cain) WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS
Smythe
March 11, 1948 - August 15, 2019
Gwen Ann (Cain) Smythe, 71 years, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born March 11, 1948, in Carter, Oklahoma, to Alton and Opal (McGee) Cain, and attended Elk City High School before enjoying a long career with South-western Bell in Oklahoma City.
Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger Rickert, her children, Shawn (David), Timothy (Vonna), and Brandon, and her grandchildren, Isabella and Brynn, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Clemmons.
Please join us in a remembrance of her life on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m., at Elk City First Church of the Nazarene, 816 W. 6th St.
Memorial donations may be made to First Nazarene Church of Elk City or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019