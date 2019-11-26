Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at the Fountains at Canter-bury
1404 N.W. 122nd St.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GWENDOLYN THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GWENDOLYN THOMAS


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Gwendolyn Dee
Thomas
Dec. 12, 1919 - Nov. 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gwendolyn Dee Thomas passed away November 22, 2019 just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on December 12, 1919 in Alva, Oklahoma to William Dee and Margaretta Julian. A child of The Dust Bowl and a World War II bride, she lived in Alva, Pryor, Tulsa and finally Oklahoma City. She graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. In 1943 she married Howard Thomas at the Riverside Chapel in New York City just prior to his shipping out to war. Nine months later their first daughter, Patricia Elizabeth, was born. She was a single mom for over a year until Howard returned home. Their second daughter, Barbara Ann, was born a few years later. Gwendolyn was the Bookkeeper for the Auto Parts store she and her husband owned for over 50 years. Aside from working hard she loved traveling and did so all over the world. She was a huge tennis fan and participated in the Senior Olympics in 2002. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thomas and her daughter, Patricia Chestnutt. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Cosgrove and her husband Hal, her grandchildren, Chris Cosgrove and his wife AJ, Cary Miller and her husband Tripp, Precia Barrett and her husband Greg and 6 great-grandsons. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 27th, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Fountains at Canter-bury, 1404 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City, OK. She will be buried alongside her husband and daughter in a private committal service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family is thankful for the wonderful life she lived and all the joy she shared with those around her. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contri-butions may be made to the Oklahoma Chapter of the MS Society.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GWENDOLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -