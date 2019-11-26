|
|
Gwendolyn Dee OKLAHOMA CITY
Thomas
Dec. 12, 1919 - Nov. 22, 2019
Gwendolyn Dee Thomas passed away November 22, 2019 just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on December 12, 1919 in Alva, Oklahoma to William Dee and Margaretta Julian. A child of The Dust Bowl and a World War II bride, she lived in Alva, Pryor, Tulsa and finally Oklahoma City. She graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. In 1943 she married Howard Thomas at the Riverside Chapel in New York City just prior to his shipping out to war. Nine months later their first daughter, Patricia Elizabeth, was born. She was a single mom for over a year until Howard returned home. Their second daughter, Barbara Ann, was born a few years later. Gwendolyn was the Bookkeeper for the Auto Parts store she and her husband owned for over 50 years. Aside from working hard she loved traveling and did so all over the world. She was a huge tennis fan and participated in the Senior Olympics in 2002. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thomas and her daughter, Patricia Chestnutt. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Cosgrove and her husband Hal, her grandchildren, Chris Cosgrove and his wife AJ, Cary Miller and her husband Tripp, Precia Barrett and her husband Greg and 6 great-grandsons. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 27th, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Fountains at Canter-bury, 1404 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City, OK. She will be buried alongside her husband and daughter in a private committal service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family is thankful for the wonderful life she lived and all the joy she shared with those around her. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contri-butions may be made to the Oklahoma Chapter of the MS Society.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019