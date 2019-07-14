|
|
Gwynlyn Leverich OKLAHOMA CITY
Brassfield Fisher
Nov. 12, 1934 - July 11, 2019
Gwynlyn Ray Towe Leverich Brassfield Fisher Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 313 S. Oklahoma, Hwy 76, Newcastle, OK. She was preceded in death by son, Larry Leverich. She is survived by son, Steve Leverich and wife Connie; and daughters, Sharyl Leverich, Sherri, Pam and Gary Brassfield, and Deanna and Larry Fisher. She has also been blessed with several grandkids and great-grands. Hahn-Cook/Street and Draper, 6600 Broadway Extension, OKC 73116, will be accepting flowers or a love offering may be made in her name to Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Newcastle, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019