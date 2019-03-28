Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HALL PIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HALL CAROLYN PIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Kay Hall
February 25, 1939 - March 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Carolyn Kay (Roring) Hall, 80 years of age, passed away the evening of March 25th after a short illness. She graduated from OU but was a converted OSU fan, avid golfer, dog lover, and bridge player. Christmas was Carolyn's favorite time of year as she brought joy and celebration to those around her. She is remembered for her kind spirit, warm heart, generous soul and love of family, friends and God. She was blessed with many lifelong friends including Bridge Club, Ladies Group and Chi Omega sisters. Carolyn is survived by her husband Tom Hall, who loved her dearly and loved her well. Along with her three daughters Margaret Massey (Jim Massey), Elizabeth Lisle (Jim Pate), Dianna Wynne, and Jamie Beam (Don Beam), Tom Hall, Jr., nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Anne (Roring) Curtis and parents Velma and John Roring. Her funeral service will be Friday, March 29th, at 10am at Crossings Community Church in the Chapel 14600 Portland Ave. with visitation beginning at 9am at the church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.