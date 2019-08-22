|
|
Hannah Day Morris EDMOND
November 7, 2000 - August 19, 2019
Hannah Day Morris was born November 7th, 2000, and departed this earth to be in Heaven on August 19th, 2019. She is survived by her parents Sandra and Eric Stevens of Edmond, and Ronald and Rebecca Morris of Edmond, her brother Mason of the home, her Grandparents Sherie and Warren Milton of Jones, and Ronald and Carrie Morris of Carson City, Nevada, and her nieces Haley and Jade Milton of Jones. She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Sandra Petersen. Hannah will be so very deeply missed, leaving an emptiness that will never be filled. She touched the lives of many people over her short eighteen years. She was truly the light of our lives, our Sunshine. She was little Miss Personality, filling up a room with her personality. She was the toughest, most strong-willed little girl you could ever meet. She had many challenges but still managed a huge smile most of the time. Nothing made her happier than Sundays with her Grandma, especially in the kitchen "helping" her cook, her frequent runs with Eric in her jogger, and her brother Mason whom she adored. Hannah suffered a stroke in February of this year that brought along with it many difficult changes and challenges. While the pain of her absence feels unbearable, we take comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering, and is able to rest peacefully with a perfect body, free of all her medical issues and pain, in heaven with her Granny. Ladybug, mom looks forward to being with you again one day in heaven, and seeing your beautiful freckle-faced smile. Until then, I cherish all the precious memories I have of you. You will always be my little angel. Hannah had many special people that were part of her life. The family wishes to extend their love and special thank you to Eliut, Kristin, and Brooke, three very special caregivers who showed her amazing love and will always hold a very special place in our hearts. To Debbie Bradley, her O.T. that worked tirelessly with her and had such a gift for working with Hannah. Also, to Katie, Betsy, Robin, and Ann who recognized and praised her abilities, and never underestimated her when she was a student at Washington Irving Elementary. Thank you to all the amazing nurses who showed her love and compassion during her many stays at Children's Hospital, especially Marque, who went above and beyond for our Hannah, and to the doctors who provided her care, especially Dr. Andrea Key and Dr. John Grunow, who always showed love and saw her as more than just a patient. Visitation for Hannah will be open to the public 12-8 PM, Friday August 23rd. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday August 24th at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, Edmond. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 22, 2019