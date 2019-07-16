Velma Ruth Harding

August 26, 1927 - July 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Velma Ruth Harding was born August 26, 1927, in Oklahoma City, and passed away July 13, 2019, leaving behind her cherished husband of 27 years, LeeRoy.

Velma discovered early she had a particular talent for cross-stitch and crochet, giving away innumerable scarves, afghans, and other gifts to friends, family, and those in need. She and LeeRoy were active for many years in the OK Retired Firefighters Association, and she faithfully served along-side LeeRoy as "first lady" during his 15 years as president of the OK County Retirees Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Ernest and Gladys Ward; sisters, Ellyn Csank and Bertye Pavy; son, Paul Combs; and son-in-law, Tom Stapp. She is survived by sister, Phyllis Fanning and 5 generations of family members.

Viewing will be Tuesday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 4-6pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Her service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with Pastor Charlie Womack presiding. Interment will be in Bethany Cemetery.